Scouts help revamp Children’s Discovery Museum

Efforts are in full swing to re-open the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert.

This weekend, a group of Scouts took center stage, sharing the spirit of community, service and dedication as they painted a bridge, added sand to a brand-new sandbox, helped with parking striping, and completed a number of projects in the museum's garden.

Spearheaded by Scout Tyler Oliphant, the museum stands as a testament to the vision of his grandfather, valley visionary Dick Oliphant, and his uncle Wes Oliphant, both crucial figures in its establishment.

The Scouts work at the museum, helping them on their journey to become Eagle Scouts.

The Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert is scheduled to re-open Memorial Day weekend.