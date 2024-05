Palm Springs emergency crews are trying to stop a gas leak in a neighborhood near Amada and Cerritos Drive.



According to Palm Springs Police just before 9am, they closed E Amado Rd and E Andreas Rd Between N Saturmino Drive and Cerritos Drive, as well as NW Cerritos Road as crews worked to mitigate the leak.

Palm Springs Fire along with the Gas Company are on scene. This is a developing story, check back for updates.