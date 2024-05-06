Hospital operator Steward Health Care files for bankruptcy protection

BOSTON (AP) — Hospital operator Steward Health Care has filed for bankruptcy protection, but pledged to maintain the eight hospitals it operates in Massachusetts. Company officials said Steward took the step Monday as a necessary measure to allow the company to continue to provide necessary care to its patients. The Texas-based company said it does not expect any interruptions in its day-to-day operations, which will continue in the ordinary course throughout the Chapter 11 process. Steward’s troubles in Massachusetts have drawn watchful eye of top political figures in the state.

