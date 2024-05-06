King Charles III’s coronation anniversary is marked by ceremonial gun salutes across London

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s coronation anniversary has been marked in London under soggy skies with ceremonial gunfire. A 41-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in Green Park rang out next to Buckingham Palace at noon on Monday. It was followed an hour later by the Honorable Artillery Company cracking off 62 shots from Tower Wharf next to Tower Bridge. Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned on May 6, 2023 in Westminster Abbey in a glitzy spectacle that echoed medieval times as he was anointed as monarch after the 2022 death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

