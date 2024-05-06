Local reaction to Hamas cease-fire agreement as negotiations remain underway

Hamas accepted the Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal on Monday. While the details of the agreement have not been made entirely clear, senior Hamas leader Taher Al-Nono says it, “includes a ceasefire, reconstruction, the return of the displaced, and the liberation of prisoners."

Israel has responded to Hamas’ acceptance of the proposal, saying the deal does not fully meet their “core demands”

Israel remains a part of continued negotiations Monday night as Israeli forces push forward with preparations to invade the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local activists and academics about the potential pause of the Israel-Hamas conflict that has been raging on for seven months.

