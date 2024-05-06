Vacant Pit once home to ‘Babies’ art display in downtown Palm Springs is now home to pickleball courts

An empty and vacant pit in Downtown Palm Springs that once used to displayed a controversial art installation is now the new home for six state-of-the-art pickleball courts. The spot is literally known as "The Pit" to locals, and has been an eye-sore for the last year and a half, including to Darren Taylor, a resident of Palm Springs.

"It's not good for anybody to have, you know, kind of a derelict space or a vacant lot. Just sitting there," said Taylor. "Pickleball is not my choice, but I do think it's great to finally have something here. And with the popularity of the sport, yeah it's definitely gonna bring people in."

The sandy lot, owner by Grit Development used to display an array of different art exhibits, including the divisive 'Babies' display, created by Czech artist David Černý. That exhibit sat in the pit between June of 2018 to June 1st of 2023. It was eventually removed and sent to Mexico for an exhibit there.

The pickleball courts are currently only exclusively open to guests of the Kimpton Rowan Hotel, but in July it could be available for public use in a pay-to-play format, according to General Manager Peggy Trott.

“We truly are hoping to open it up to the public," said Trott to News Channel Three's Tori King on Monday. "And what we're looking to do is a pay to play situation so that people can reserve a court. The price will likely $10 per person, per quart for an hour and a half.”