Community members react to plans for new multipurpose facility in Coachella

Members of the community attended a press conference in Coachella Tuesday where Mayor Steven Hernandez officially announced a $10 million state grant for the construction of a new Community Resilience Center (CRC).

City council members, representatives from Governor Newsom's administration, and other community partners were also at the event.

When completed, the retrofitted multi-use facility will feature a kitchen, garden, work space for community members, and house a variety of nonprofit organizations that will offer 24-hour services. The facility will offer programming to support both workforce and economic development in addition to serving as an emergency preparedness center that will house 100 beds and a backup generator available for use in case of an emergency.

Luz Gallegos, the Executive Director of Todec Legal Center, said the Community Resilience Center is "long overdue." Todec will be among the nonprofits serving the community at the facility.

The building was sold to the City by the owner of Hidden Harvest, a nonprofit organization that has harvested over 24 million pounds of fresh, surplus crops from Coachella Valley fields and local packing houses since 2000.

Hidden Harvest will continue to operate at the building after the renovation is completed.

Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said construction of the project is expected to be completed anywhere between 20 to 22 months.

