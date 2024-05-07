Palm Springs International Airport to hold emergency drill Wednesday

Palm Springs International Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise tomorrow, including a simulated scenario that will involve a crashed aircraft.

The safety drills occur every three years as mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration. Specific details of the three-and-a-half-hour drill will not be revealed until it begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"This drill is designed to be comprehensive and inclusive, going above what is required by the FAA to engage all facets of the airport's operation,'' PSP spokesman Jake Ingrassia told City News Service.

The exercise will not affect regular flight schedules and airport functions, but will involve participants who would be working in a real emergency, according to Ingrassia. This includes operations staff, administration, first responders, law enforcement, airlines, tenants and other city staff.

"This comprehensive exercise is a crucial opportunity to assess our city's combined emergency response capabilities, and it strengthens the collaboration between local agencies and our airport,'' Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein said in a statement. "Training together in this controlled environment ensures we are always prepared for real emergencies with confidence."