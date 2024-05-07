Teen hiker goes down on trail north of Anza, requiring rescue

A 15-year-old hiker who collapsed from apparent fatigue while trekking north of Anza in the San Bernardino National Forest today was airlifted to a hospital after firefighters located her.

The "hiker down" call was received just before 2 p.m. along the Ramona Trail in the vicinity of Thomas Mountain, roughly three miles west of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said the victim, identified only as a girl, suffered weakness as she tried to return to the trailhead and couldn't go any farther. Several other hikers came to the teenager's aid and contacted 911.

Firefighters initiated a search shortly after 2 p.m. and located the teen by 2:30 p.m. A sheriff's STAR-9 helicopter crew based at Hemet-Ryan Airport hoisted the victim off the trail to a makeshift landing zone near the junction of Highways 74 and 371 to the south.

A REACH Air ambulance retrieved the girl at 2:45 p.m. and flew her to Temecula Valley Hospital, according to reports from the scene.

She was reportedly in stable condition.