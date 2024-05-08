Fans get fired up as Calder Cup playoffs return to Acrisure Arena

Firebirds fans were happy to be back at Acrisure for the first home game of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Our crews heard from fans as they defended Firebirds' territory Wednesday night in a neck to neck game.

The Firebirds surely reached new heights while kicking off their first home playoff game.

"The Firebirds are the best team in the league, and we're going for the Calder Cup again," said Firebirds fan, Dave Winchester.

Fans were waiting in anticipation, ready to see their favorite players take the desert ice.

"The Firebirds have brought a breath of fresh air to the Coachella Valley," said Firebirds faithful, Cindy Light. "I came here 27 years ago from Chicago, and there was no local arena. If I wanted to go anywhere for a sporting event, I had to drive about two hours."

There wasn’t an empty seat in the house as Firebirds faithful fans defended their turf against the Calvary Wranglers.

"It's awesome. I mean, we're winners, right?," added Light.

The firebirds came in hot, just in time for puck drop, and no one keeps the Firebirds' spirit burning brighter than the feathered, fan favorite, Fuego!

The Firebirds took the win Wednesday, and you you can bet that fans are going to bring the heat come Friday's home game.

You can find the Firebirds schedule and ticket information HERE.