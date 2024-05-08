Hazmat called to investigate “chemical” odor at Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella

Cal Fire was called to Bobby Duke Middle School in Coachella this morning to investigated a "chemical" odor leaving several students and people on campus feeling ill.

The call came in around 11:15 AM, prompting Cal Fire to issue a full response. Hazmat crews have been called to the scene.

Twenty-four classrooms have been isolate to determine the cause of the smell. Patients are currently being evaluated by firefighters paramedics.

More updates to come.