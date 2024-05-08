Skip to Content
Palm Springs International Airport conducts live emergency response drill

The Palm Springs International Airport held a live emergency response drill Wednesday, along with City of Palm Springs Emergency Management, fire department, police department, FAA Air Traffic Control Tower/Inspector, AMR, and Desert regional Medical Center.

The Federal Aviation Administration mandates a full-scale exercise every three years and annual tabletop simulations.

PSP also incorporated airlines, tenants, and city staff to ensure a comprehensive response capability. The exercise at PSP aims to enhance emergency response through coordinated efforts. Objectives include refining communication between the airport and Mutual aid partners, assessing access and coordination during emergencies, and providing hands-on training for multi-casualty scenarios.

