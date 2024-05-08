Vista Chino shut down after vehicle caught fire and struck signal pole

A vehicle caught fire and struck the signal pole at Date Palm Drive and Vista Chino this morning.

The car reportedly caught fire after driving over the freeway offramp. The driver and passengers (1 adult and 3 children) were able to escape before the car engulfed in flames and took down the hill, crashing into the signal pole. No one was injured in the fire or crash.

Video provided by Andy Lauer @andylauerfit

The Cathedral City Public Works Department has dispatched a crew to repair the signal pole after the fire is contained. The repair could take multiple days to complete.

Vista Chino has been shut down between Date Palm Dr. and Avenida Maravilla to deal with the accident. Expect traffic delays.

Spokesman Ryan Hunt of the Cathedral City Police Department urges that everyone uses extra caution when traveling in this area.

