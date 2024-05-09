Bicyclist killed in Cathedral City hit-and-run collision overnight

A bicyclist was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Cathedral City.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 11:00 p.m. at Landau Boulevard at Ramon Road near the Palm Springs Lanes bowling alley.

The woman killed was initially identified only as a 31-one-year-old from Palm Springs.

Firefighters said she was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver who struck her reportedly drove off before police arrived.

There was no immediate description of that driver or the suspect vehicle.

The roadway was reopened early Thursday morning after being closed for several hours.

The collision remains under investigation.

