‘Let’s Talk Cannabis Tourism’ conference encourages cannabis expansion throughout the desert cities

The Coachella Valley Cannabis Alliance Network is discussing the benefits of combining cannabis with tourism.

Our crews visited the Miracle Springs Resort and Spa where the ‘Let’s Talk Cannabis Tourism’ was held Thursday evening.

Although cannabis and tourism may seem like an unlikely pair to some.

This event was a networking mixer of sorts that brought together folks of different industries all under one roof.

There were about a dozen booths set up, along with several dozens of attendees, some of which were visiting from out of state. They're all there to learn more about the economic benefits of pairing cannabis and tourism.

Some of those industries include hotel and hospitality staff, educators and destination marketing organizations like 'Visit Greater Palm Springs.'

Attendees listened to presentations that highlighted findings and data that showcased the benefits of making cities and businesses cannabis friendly.

"I think making it relatable is really important," said Applegarth Strategies Founder, Brian Applegarth. "Thinking beyond inhalation and smoking, thinking about spa topical applications, beverages, edibles, culinary experiences. Something special about cannabis is it really integrates in many ways throughout that visitor ecosystem or the tourism ecosystem."

One of the ways cannabis industry leaders hope to intertwine cannabis and tourism is by highlighting cannabis experiences that visitors can enjoy.

That way different businesses and hospitality groups can recommend those places to tourists.

Futhermore, cities like Desert Hot Springs are reviewing their ordinances and working to make changes to become more cannabis friendly and ultimately grow the business within their city.