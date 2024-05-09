The Latest | Stormy Daniels to return to the stand for more questioning in Trump’s hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels is expected to return to the witness stand in Donald Trump’s hush money trial for a second day of questioning. Daniels spent hours Tuesday detailing for jurors their alleged sexual encounter and the money she was paid to keep quiet about it. The defense in response attacked Daniels’ credibility, accusing her of rehearsing her testimony and trying to extort the former president. The trial resumes Thursday. Prosecutors say Trump and others schemed to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying and burying negative stories that might hurt his campaign. He is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments by logging them as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

