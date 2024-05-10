Firebirds looking for a win in game 4 to advance to Pacific Division Finals

The Firebirds are going head-to-head with the Calgary Wranglers at Acrisure Arena tonight.



The Pacific Division Semifinals have been exciting.

On Wednesday, the Firebirds shut out the Wranglers in game three, winning 7-5.



“Our guys did a great job of winning the game that was presented to them,” said Head Coach Dan Bylsma.



The Firebrands are 2-1 against the Wranglers, and they need to win 3 to take the series.



Tonight could be the night that the Firebirds move forward to the semifinals.



Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.