Desert Healthcare District and Foundation unveils newest mobile clinic

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation unveiled their brand new mobile Healthcare Clinic Saturday morning.

The 25-foot clinic on wheels is the district’s second mobile unit, meant to improve healthcare access to underserved communities.

The unit which will be operated by the 'Desert Physicians Medical Group' offers a mobile pharmacy, vaccinations, pre-natal care and more.

Those services will be delivered to all valley residents, from farmworkers, infants and the homeless population.

“We unveiled our first mobile medical unit a couple of years ago, and it's been very successful," said Chris Christensen, CEO of Desert Healthcare District and Foundation. "Being that over 8,000 patients have been seen with that medical unit. The second unit is complementary to the first unit and will provide additional services to the community. Being able being able to take these services to residents that cannot make it to other clinics on their own.”

The district purchased their second mobile unit through an over $1 million grant from the "Coachella Valley Resource Conservation District."

It will start providing services to residents across the valley starting June 1st.

Desert Physicians Medical Group is also slated to open a brick-and-mortar health clinic on May 31st.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.