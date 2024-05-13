Skip to Content
News

China and US envoys will hold the first top-level dialogue on artificial intelligence in Geneva

By
Published 12:40 PM

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva for talks about artificial intelligence. The issues to be discussed include the risks of the technology and ways to set shared standards to manage it. The meeting Tuesday is billed as an opening exchange of views in an intergovernmental dialogue on AI agreed upon during a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November. Both the U.S. and China see AI as crucial for national security and economic growth.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content