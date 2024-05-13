What to know about Trump fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen’s pivotal testimony in the hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The prosecution’s case in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is entering its final stretch with his former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, on the witness stand. Cohen on Monday spoke in glowing terms about his early days working for Trump, telling jurors he was honored when Trump offered him a job. Cohen portrayed Trump as a hands-on boss, who was deeply involved in the details and decisions. He said Trump wanted to be updated immediately about any developments regarding tasks he assigned. Prosecutors have been trying to elicit such testimony to support the idea that Trump would have known about the $130,000 hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels and the subsequent reimbursement to Cohen. Trump denies Daniels’ claims that they had a sexual encounter in 2006.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JILL COLVIN, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

