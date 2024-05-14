Skip to Content
Palm Springs neighborhood opens free mini lending library

 A new mini-lending library opened at 10 a.m. today in the Twin Palms neighborhood of Palm Springs.

The Little Free Library, a house-shaped curbside container from a Minnesota-based nonprofit with the same name, has more than 175,000 locations in 121 countries. Over 30 exist in the Coachella Valley.

The Twin Palms branch is still accepting donations after its unveiling Tuesday morning.

Interior design firm H3K Home+Design collaborated with The Twin Palms Neighborhood Organization to design the community library, free for anyone to borrow and return books.

TPNO worked with the College of the Desert Department of Architecture and Environmental Design students and staff to create the structure.   

In addition to TPNO board members, a professor from the design school will attend the grand opening, as well as some of the students who worked on the project.

The library was financed by funds raised by TPNO's Modernism Week programs.

