Highway 62 closed near Desert Hot Springs following fatal collision

Police and firefighters were called to the intersection of State Highway 62 at N. Indian Canyon Drive at 2:27 a.m. where one person was declared dead at the scene.Eastbound lanes of State Highway 62 were closed to traffic as of 4:30 a.m. traveling toward Morongo Valley and the high desert. North Indian Canyon Drive was also closed at the scene. State Highway 62 westbound lanes into the Coachella Valley were open, but expect delays if you're headed that way.Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

State Highway 62 was closed to traffic early Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle collision near Desert Hot Springs.

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here .

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.