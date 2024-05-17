Colorado GOP chair’s embrace of Trump tactics splits party as he tries to boost his own campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Dave Williams has deployed former President Donald Trump’s belligerent politics to vault himself from a former state representative to chairman of the Colorado Republican Party. Now Williams is using his state party chair position to try to usher himself into Congress. Williams reportedly has used Colorado Republican Party’s email list to announce his own campaign for Congress and purchased mailers attacking his Republican primary opponent, Jeff Crank. Williams’ campaign did not directly respond to questions about the accusations.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

