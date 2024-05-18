Coachella Valley Firebirds fans ‘Fired up’ for Game One of Round Three Pacific Division Finals

Local fans descended upon Acrisure Arena for the very first home game in Round three of the Pacific Division Finals agains the Ontario Reign. Puck drop was at 7:00 p.m., but several hundred fans showed up early to enjoy the pre-game activities ahead of the match up.

Many fans showed out in all of their favorite Firebirds gear, ready to cheer on the home team. While some went straight to their seats, others spent time supporting local vendors, stocking up on food and drinks before the warm-ups.

The VIP fan experience area known as 'The Compound' was a popular destination on Wednesday, as dozens of folks enjoyed the fire pits, bar, and lounge. People who went to "The Compound' also got to play some pickleball, mini golf, bocci ball and basketball, all amenities within the lounge.

The arena filled up pretty quickly after warm-ups began, and some audience members who made it down to the front row were surprised with pucks from some of the Firebirds players.

Several fans that spoke with News Channel Three's Tori King say they are excited the Birds have made it into the third round, and that they look forward to seeing them continue to have a successful season.