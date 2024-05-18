Impaired driver plows through two Palm Springs businesses

A 30-year old man was arrested after he drove his car through multiple Palm Springs businesses, including Sunny Days and Destination PSP. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, Jose Uzaga was booked on several charges for Hit and Run, Vandalism, and DUI.

In a press release, PSPD says the incident first happened around 10:17 p.m. on Friday. Officers say they responded to calls of a maroon SUV trying to ram into the 'Forever Marilyn' statue on Museum way. The man wasn't able to reach the statue, because his SUV was stopped by the barricades. The man then drove down N. Palm Canyon Drive and along a walkway between several businesses in the area. According to PSPD,

"Upon reaching the end of the walkway, the vehicle collided with the rear window of a business. The driver attempted to turn the vehicle around, causing extensive damage to the interior of another business. After returning to Palm Canyon Drive, the vehicle collided with a car parked along the curb. The driver then pushed the parked car out of the way and fled the scene." Gustavo Araiza, Palm Springs Police Department

Video posted to the Palm Springs Police Department Facebook Page shows the SUV ramming another car in an attempt to escape.

Officers later located the SUV a few blocks away, along the 300 block of S. Palm Canyon Drive. The SUV had crashed into another vehicle. Uzaga is suspected of driving under the influence.

If you were a witness to this collision we ask that you contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.