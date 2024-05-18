USGS reports swarm of earthquakes in Brawley area
The USGS reported a swarm of earthquakes in the Brawley area on Saturday.
A few dozen quakes, ranging between magnitudes 2.5 to 3.9, were reported throughout the day.
The largest one recorded (at the time of this report) was a magnitude 3.9 earthquake, which struck around 4:00 p.m.
Nearby, the USGS reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake, recorded before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Imperial.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
