USGS reports swarm of earthquakes in Brawley area

The USGS reported a swarm of earthquakes in the Brawley area on Saturday.

A few dozen quakes, ranging between magnitudes 2.5 to 3.9, were reported throughout the day.

The largest one recorded (at the time of this report) was a magnitude 3.9 earthquake, which struck around 4:00 p.m.

Nearby, the USGS reported a magnitude 3.0 earthquake, recorded before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Imperial.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

