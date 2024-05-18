Skip to Content
Young women in Rio favela hope to overcome poverty and violence to play in Women's World Cup in 2027

Published 7:19 AM

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and DIARLEI RODRIGUES
Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Young Brazilian female footballers are hopeful that their country playing host to the 2027 Women’s World Cup will boost the sport in the South American nation. On Friday, FIFA members voted to make Brazil the first Latin American country to host the tournament. A 20-minute drive separates the Maracana Stadium from the Complexo do Alemao, one of Rio de Janeiro’s most impoverished and violent favelas, which are low income communities. One of its residents, 15-year-old Kaylane Alves dos Santos, hopes her powerful shots and impressive dribbles will allow her to cover that short distance in three years to play for Brazil’s national team in the final of the 2027 tournament.

Associated Press

