Firebirds advance to the Western Conference Finals with series sweep over Reign.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign 3-2 and will advance to the Western Conference Finals.

It was all Ontario in the first period as Alex Turcotte and Tyler Madden scored to make it 2-0. It was the first time in this series that the Firebirds were held scoreless in the first.

The Firebirds answered with two goals of their own in the second period. Kole Lind tallied his second goal of the postseason.

Followed by Lind, Jimmy Schuldt found the back of the net 11 minutes in scoring his second goal in the playoffs.

In the third period, Lind placed the Firebirds on top and tallied his second goal of the night.

BIRDS ON TOP🔥



3-2 us pic.twitter.com/uogPPViNE1 — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 20, 2024

The Firebirds will play the winner of the Grand Rapid Griffins or the Milwaukee Admirals, who they played last year in the best-of-7 Western Conference Finals.

Check Out Our Firebirds Section for Full Coverage