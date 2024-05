The Latest | Defense lawyers in Trump’s hush money trial ask the judge to dismiss the case

NEW YORK (AP) — The prosecution in Donald Trump’s hush money trial has rested its case after star witness Michael Cohen concluded his testimony. Cohen spent nearly four full days on the stand before ending his testimony Monday afternoon. He placed Trump directly at the center of the alleged scheme to stifle negative stories to fend off damage to his 2016 White House bid. The trial begins its 19th day. Judge Juan M. Merchan says he expects closing arguments will take place the Tuesday after Memorial Day. Prosecutors say Trump falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments to two women. He has pleaded not guilty.

