There was a fatal shooting at this year’s ‘Jeep Week’ event on Texas Gulf Coast. Here’s what to know

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas (AP) — One person has been killed and nearly 300 arrested during a weekend event on Texas’ Gulf Coast that local officials say has gotten out of control. The Galveston County sheriff’s office says an estimated 100,000 people crammed into a six-mile stretch of Crystal Beach on Saturday for the annual “Jeep Week” event on the Bolivar Peninsula near Galveston. The sheriff’s office says three separate shootings were reported on Saturday, including one that was fatal. Officials say Monday there were no suspects in that case. Nolen says 2 people were wounded and nearly 300 people were arrested over the weekend, mostly for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and fighting.

