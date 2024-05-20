Voters to decide whether prosecutor and judge in Georgia Trump election case keep their jobs

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters will decide whether two key players in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump will keep their jobs. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee are both on the ballot for Tuesday’s election. Willis is the prosecutor who last year obtained a sprawling racketeering indictment against Trump and 18 others, and McAfee is the judge who was randomly assigned to preside over the case. Willis has a single challenger in the Democratic primary and, if she wins, will face off against a Republican candidate in the fall. McAfee is running in a nonpartisan contest that will be the final word on whether he gets to keep his seat.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.