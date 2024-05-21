Skip to Content
California home prices hit record highs, high demand for new homes in the Coachella Valley

today at 6:07 AM
In California, home prices have reached all-time highs. In April, the median home price in California was $904,210, according to the California Association of Realtors.

Even with inflation, the demand for new homes in the Coachella Valley remains high.

Contrary to what many people may think, the recently high interest rates have not deterred buyers across the state.

In the last year alone, there was a 13.3% increase in the number of homes sold across the state.

News Channel 3 spoke with GHA Builders about their new developments and the current market in the Coachella Valley.

Allie Anthony

