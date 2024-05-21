Mourners begin days of funerals for Iran’s president and others killed in helicopter crash

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mourners began gathering Tuesday for days of funerals and processions for Iran’s late president, foreign minister and others killed in a helicopter crash. For Iran’s Shiite theocracy, mass demonstrations have been crucial since millions thronged the streets of Tehran to welcome Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979 during the Islamic Revolution. Whether President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and others draw large crowds remains in question, particularly as Raisi died in a helicopter crash, won his office in the lowest-turnout election in the country’s history and presided over crackdowns on all dissent. Prosecutors have warned people over celebrating his death and a heavy security force presence has been seen on the streets of Tehran since the crash.

