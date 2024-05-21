United Airlines to offer nonstop routes from Palm Springs to D.C. in December

United Airlines today announced it will begin nonstop flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Washington, D.C. starting in December and running through April 2025 -- the airline's first direct connection from PSP to the nation's capital.

"This opens up a world of opportunities for both leisure and business travel, further establishing PSP as a world-class travel hub and driving regional economic growth,'' airport Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barrett Jr. said in a statement.

The daily routes from PSP to Washington Dulles International Airport will begin Dec. 19 and operate through next April, according to PSP spokesman Jake Ingrassia.

Ingrassia told City News Service that United would evaluate the potential permanency of the nonstop flights based on "economic performance and community demand."

With the new routes, PSP will offer non-stop service to 31 destinations, officials said.