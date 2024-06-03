Excessive heat on the way this week

Our normal high for the date is 100, but highs will be ten to fifteen degrees ABOVE normal by week's end. Excessive heat watches and warnings dot the map of the Desert Southwest, and will likely increase by midweek.

Early in the week, we still expect breezy evening and overnight conditions, particularly along the I-10 freeway as a trough moves past the area to our north. That trough is creating enough wind that an Air Quality Alert remain in effect for portions of Imperial County through this evening.

Highs today will be only a few degrees above normal, but are slated to climb significantly by midweek.

As we see the temperatures increasing, it's important to bear in mind heat safety:

Heat watches and warnings go into effect Wednesday and are presently scheduled to last through Friday, and you can see how the numbers soar. We'll be near record highs by Thursday.