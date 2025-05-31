Tropical moisture bringing chances for showers, increased humidity on Sunday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Skies have been cloudy at times in Palm Springs so far this weekend as moisture continues to build. An area of low pressure to our south has already brought some rain to portions of San Diego County, and as we look ahead to Sunday, we're tracking some big changes for the desert!

Dew point temperatures will increase significantly after 11:00 a.m. tomorrow. Anything over 50° begins to feel humid; as we approach 60°, things feel muggy. If you're using an evaporative cooler, it will work far less effectively with this excess moisture.

The increased moisture is lending itself to chances for thunderstorms in our area. At the very least, our FutureTrack data is showing increasing chances for showers over the Coachella Valley past 11:00 a.m. – though again, we won't rule out the possibility of thunderstorms leading to higher rainfall totals. Our local mountain communities like Idyllwild have a better chance to see rainfall.

Temperatures dip tomorrow with the added moisture. Down from triple-digit heat on Saturday, expect highs in the mid-90s – possibly even cooler if we see significant cloud cover that reduces our chance to warm up.

The extra moisture should pass after Sunday evening. Drier weather is expected for the workweek, and we should gradually warm through the 100s through the first week of June!