Weather forecasters warn Pakistanis to stay indoors ahead of new heat wave
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan on Tuesday issued an advisory urging people to stay indoors as the country is hit by an extreme heat wave that threatens to bring dangerously high temperatures and yet another round of glacial-driven floods. Schools will be shut for a week in Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, affecting an estimated 18 million students. It’s the latest climate-related disaster to hit the country in recent years. Pakistan is still trying to recover from the losses caused by the 2022, climate-induced devastating floods that killed 1,739 people.