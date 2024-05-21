Weather forecasters warn Pakistanis to stay indoors ahead of new heat wave

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan on Tuesday issued an advisory urging people to stay indoors as the country is hit by an extreme heat wave that threatens to bring dangerously high temperatures and yet another round of glacial-driven floods. Schools will be shut for a week in Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, affecting an estimated 18 million students. It’s the latest climate-related disaster to hit the country in recent years. Pakistan is still trying to recover from the losses caused by the 2022, climate-induced devastating floods that killed 1,739 people.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.