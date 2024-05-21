Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim they shot down another US drone

CAIRO (AP) — The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claim they have shot down an American drone over the impoverished Arab county. It was not clear when the downing allegedly happened and the rebel claim was not immediately acknowledged by the U.S. military. If confirmed, this would be another MQ-9 Reaper drone downed by the Houthis as they press their campaign over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis have launched attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, demanding Israel ends its offensive in Gaza. The war has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza. It started after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel last October, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostage.

