Man convicted of Chicago murder based on blind witness’ testimony sues city, police

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who spent 12 years in prison fora Chicago murder based in part on testimony from a legally blind eyewitness is suing the city and the police department. A judge convicted Darien Harris in 2014 in connection with a fatal shooting at a South Side gas station in 2011. He was 18 years old when he was arrested. He was freed in December after attorneys from The Exoneration Project showed that the eyewitness had advanced glaucoma and lied about his eyesight issues at trial. A gas station attendant also testified that Harris wasn’t the shooter. The Chicago Tribune reports that Harris has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging police fabricated evidence and coerced witnesses into making false statements.

