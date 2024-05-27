Mexican government says the arm of a 19th century mummy came off after mishandling by museum staff

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s federal archaeology agency is accusing the conservative-governed city of Guanajuato of mistreating the country’s famous mummified 19th century bodies. The National Institute of Anthropology and History said that during recent renovations at the museum where the mummified bodies are on display, the arm of one of the mummies came off. One might think this is all about dignified treatment of corpses buried around the early 1800s and dug up starting in the 1860s, because their families could no longer pay burial fees. They were naturally preserved, either because of the dry climate, mineral-rich environment or sealed crypts. But the mummies have been displayed in glass cases and toted around to tourism fairs for decades.

