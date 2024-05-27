Texas runoffs put Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales, state’s GOP House speaker in middle of party feud

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas congressman Tony Gonzales is out to save his job in a GOP primary runoff that has put rifts within the party on display. Gonzales on Tuesday is in a runoff against Brandon Herrera, a gun-rights YouTube creator with more than 3 million followers. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan also faces a tough challenge that could oust him from his powerful seat and upend the Republican-controlled Legislature. Phelan angered conservatives for leading the 2023 impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

