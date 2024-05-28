Australian police arrest a man accused of running naked through an airliner
By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A man accused of running naked down the aisle of an Australian domestic flight, knocking down a flight attendant and forcing the plane to turn back, has been arrested by police at the airport. Officials said the incident happened early in what was scheduled to be a 3 hour and 30 minute Virgin Australia flight on Monday night from Perth on the west coast to Melbourne on the east coast. The airline says Flight VA696 returned to Perth due to a “disruptive passenger.” Australian Federal Police say he was taken to a hospital for assessment and is expected to be charged.