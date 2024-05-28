Hong Kong police arrest 6 people accused of violating the city’s new national security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested six people, including a former organizer of the city’s decades-long annual vigil that commemorated China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown, for allegedly publishing seditious social media posts. They were the first publicly known arrests under the city’s new national security law. Secretary for Security Chris Tang said Chow Hang-tung, a former leader of the group behind the vigil, alongside five others, used a social media page to anonymously publish the posts. The authorities allege the acts aimed to provoke hatred against Beijing, the Hong Kong government and the city’s judicial institutions. Police said another goal of the acts was to incite netizens to organize or participate in illegal activities later.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.