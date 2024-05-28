Spain, Ireland and Norway recognize a Palestinian state. Why does that matter?

Spain, Ireland and Norway are moving to formally recognize a Palestinian state on Tuesday. It’s a step toward a long-held Palestinian aspiration that was fueled by international outrage over the civilian deaths and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip following Israel’s offensive. The joint decision by the two European Union countries, as well as Norway, may generate momentum for the recognition of a Palestinian state by other members EU countries and could spur further steps at the United Nations, deepening Israel’s isolation. Currently, only seven EU member countries officially recognize a Palestinian state. Some 140 of the about 190 represented in the U.N. countries have already recognized a Palestinian state.

By The Associated Press

