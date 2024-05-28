Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognize a Palestinian state as EU rift with Israel widens

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain, Norway and Ireland have formally recognized a Palestinian state in a coordinated effort by the three western European nations. While dozens of countries have recognized a Palestinian state, none of the major Western powers has done so. The move adds international pressure on Israel to soften its devastating response to last year’s Hamas-led attack. Tel Aviv slammed Tuesday’s recognitions that will have no immediate impact on its grinding war in Gaza. Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X that Sánchez’s government was “being complicit in inciting genocide against Jews and war crimes.”

