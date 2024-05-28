Spain’s prime minister says Cabinet will recognize a Palestinian state as EU rift with Israel widens

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the Spanish Cabinet will recognize a Palestinian state at its Tuesday morning meeting as a European Union rift with Israel widens. Ireland and Norway are also to make official their recognition of a Palestinian state later in the day. While dozens of countries have recognized a Palestinian state, none of the major Western powers has done so. Relations between the EU and Israel nosedived Monday with Madrid insisting that the EU should take action against Israel for its continued deadly attacks in southern Gaza’s city of Rafah.

