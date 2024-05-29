Trial underway for valley woman accused of murdering her husband

Editor's note: language.

Prosecution testimony began Wednesday for a 39-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument at their Coachella home.

Cindy Gicela Parra, is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, spousal abuse and gun and severe bodily injury allegations, for the death of Francisco Lopez in 2022.

The case was assigned last week to Riverside County Superior Court Judge James Hawkins, who ruled on motions that concerned evidence, witnesses and trail scheduling. The defendant is being held on $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Parra's testimony from the preliminary hearing in May 2023 revealed conflict regarding what happened between the defendant and the victim.

Sheriff's Detective Ricardo Ramirez testified in his initial interview with Parra that she was in her backyard making food with her husband when he suddenly confronted her with a handgun that he kept in their bedroom. Parra told the investigator she managed to grab the pistol, then placed it back in the drawer.

The defendant then shared multiple different scenarios of what occurred in the early morning of Aug. 7, 2022, Ramirez said, including when Lopez pulled the gun away from Parra after she took possession of it and shot himself in the head.

In the second scenario, Parra had control of the gun and leveled it at Lopez, who told her, "If you have the balls, pull the trigger." She shot him in the forehead, the detective alleged.

Ramirez further testified that after Parra called 911, she returned to Lopez's body and "placed the handgun underneath his hand."

"She had moments to think about and chose to end Francisco's life," Deputy District Attorney Shea Strand said during the hearing. "The whole night prior, as well leading up to Francisco's death, was riddled with argument, jealousy, chasing Francisco ... getting him into the vehicle and bringing him back ultimately to where his life ended."

Deputies arrived at the couple's home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road shortly after 5 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting and found Lopez dead from a head wound.