AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the final presidential primaries and caucuses of 2024
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 2024 presidential primary calendar is drawing to a close with a handful of primaries on Tuesday and two Democratic caucuses in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands on June 8. Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington, D.C., will hold both presidential and state primaries on Tuesday. Voters in Iowa will choose nominees for state and local offices. Besides the final presidential contests until November, key races include contested primaries in Montana and New Jersey for the closely divided U.S. Senate. For former President Donald Trump, Tuesday marks the first primaries since the Republican became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes.