Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia registers as independent, citing ‘partisan extremism’
By LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING and FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he has registered as an independent, raising questions about his future political plans. Manchin would have faced a tough reelection in November if he had chosen to run. Manchin has long been an outspoken critic of the Democratic Party and an obstacle to many of President Joe Biden’s legislative priorities. Manchin said Friday in a statement that over the past 15 years, he has seen both major political parties leave their constituents behind “for partisan extremism while jeopardizing our democracy.” Manchin hasn’t disclosed if he’ll continue caucusing with Democrats in the Senate, where they hold a slim majority.