Emotions run high during sentencing of woman in case of missing mom Jennifer Dulos

Family and friends of Jennifer Dulos are offering emotional testimony as her late husband’s former girlfriend is sentenced in Connecticut for helping to plan and cover up her killing. Michelle Troconis faces up to 50 years in prison when she is sentenced Friday. She was convicted of murder conspiracy and other charges. Jennifer Dulos vanished from her New Canaan home in 2019. Prosecutors allege the mother of five was killed by her estranged husband Fotis Dulos. Her body was never found. Fotis Dulos was charged with murder but died by suicide in 2020. Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend. She denies the allegations and plans to appeal.

